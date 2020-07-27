Ex-Red Cliff Vice Chairman Pleads Not Guilty to Intentional Homicide Charges

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – The former Vice-Chairman of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa pleaded not guilty on Monday for the murder of 50-year-old Jody Ricard.

Michael John LaGrew, 56, was charged in March with first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the murder that took place in the summer of 2003.

According to court documents, Ricard’s body was found under discarded trees and branches just a few miles from her place of work in July 2003.

LaGrew, who worked with Ricard, was questioned by authorities during the investigation after they determined he was the last person to be with the victim before her disappearance.

According to the criminal complaint, LaGrew was arrested on March 18 for the murder of Ricard.

During his arrest, LaGrew made comments to authorities such as “yeah, you got me” and “I did it.”

Court records state LaGrew allegedly confessed to authorities that he and Ricard got into an argument on June 7, 2003, after he told her he was going to fire her and she threatened to get an attorney.

LawGrew told police that during their argument he grabbed a trailer jack from the back of his truck and hit Ricard in the head with it and then dragged her body to the woods and hid her under a tree.

His next court date is scheduled for November 23.