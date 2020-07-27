Former CSS Quarterback Zach Edwards to Begin Pro Career in Spain

Edwards is expected to report to the team in November and the season is scheduled to start in January.

DULUTH, Minn. – Late last week, former St. Scholastica quarterback Zach Edwards signed his first pro deal with L’Hospitalet Pioners of Spain’s American football league. I asked Edwards what went into the decision to start his career overseas.

“With everything going on here in the states with the uncertainty of football in terms of the CFL…the NFL, they’re doing a lot of things, breaking down rosters sizes, bringing them lower. Arena and everything like that and the XFL is gone. It just really provides a great opportunity for me to continue playing football and that’s the biggest thing,” said Edwards.

The St. Paul native admits he doesn’t know much about Spain so he’ll take this as a chance to travel and see one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

“I’ve never been to Europe. I don’t know much Spanish so we’ll see. I know from pictures it’s a beautiful place. And from the guys that I’ve talked to, they’re really good guys. I’m really excited to get out there and get to work with them,” Edwards said.

