Harbortown Rotary Holds Annual Fundraiser at Ridgeview Country Club

The Harbortown Rotary club awards scholarships to students at each of the Duluth schools and the William Kelley High School in Silver Bay.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Harbortown Rotary held its annual golf fundraiser on Monday afternoon. The event, which has been going on for 20 years, raised money for the Robert Herman Foundation and Donald Holm Founders Fund, which awards academic scholarships and financial assistance to local students.

“Donald Holm was always big into the community and the youth, so we’re just trying to carry on that legacy. Donald Holm Construction has been around since the early 1980s, same thing with the Harbortown Rotary so it’s a great thing to continue that on for them,” President of Donald Holm Construction Max Holm said.

The rotary club felt like it was important to still hold the event this year because even though how the upcoming school year will be taught is still unknown, many of the students still need the assistance.

“We’re aware of COVID but set it aside and said the young people, it’s their money and we want them to use it. If they’re online and they’re enrolled, the scholarship is still theirs,” President of the Harbortown Rotary Charitable Foundation Scott Fisher added.

