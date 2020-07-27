Ivanka Trump Visits Duluth

Nearly 500 companies have signed the Pledge to Americas Workers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt made a visit to Duluth on Monday.

They toured the local manufacturing company Duluth Pack.

A big part of the visit was company leaders signing what’s being called the Pledge to America’s Workers, a Trump administration initiative designed to provide more workforce opportunities.

Duluth Pack is one of hundreds of American businesses that have committed to strengthening the workforce, which may be needed more than ever as the nation continues to deal with the global pandemic.”

The local manufacturing company has been in business for more than a century.

One of its core missions has been dedicated to being a driver for the labor force.

Co-owner of Duluth Pack says signing the Pledge to America’s Workers is an extension of a commitment they have already been making.

“We have always had the commitment to the American worker,” Mark Oestreich. “We take that responsibility very seriously. To change that affects people’s lives. We are doing everything we can to keep people employed.”

Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt met with the owners of Duluth Pack to show their support for the company’s extension of their commitment.

The Pledge to America’s Workers initiative was created by the Trump administration in 2018.

It calls on job creators to educate and train workers to help produce lasting opportunities.

Advisor trump believes the dedication to the American workforce is very crucial in such trying times as millions of Americans are facing some of the hardest struggles of their lifetime.

“In the midst of this pandemic, this investment is more important than ever. So many people have been disconnected from the workforce. They are experiencing tremendous vulnerability and fear,” said Trump.

The Trump administration is also taking action.

It is working with Congress to ensure money is available for certain programs.

The Department of Interior is also their utilizing direct hiring authority to provide opportunities to jobs.

Secretary Bernhardt feels this initiative is more than just responding to the impacts of COVID-19.

“It’s about investing in America, investing in the American people, and ensuring exceptionalism going forward,” said Bernhardt.

President Donald Trump has declared July as Pledge to America’s Workers month.

So far, nearly 500 companies, trade associations, and unions have made their promise to the American workforce through this initiative.

The goal is to create more than 15 million jobs in the next five years.