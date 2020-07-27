Knowing Your Neighbors: The Brat Barn

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Dan Vesel has been making brats for over two decades but opened up The Brat Barn in 2013 and makes the brats in his Hermantown garage.

“Started off as a hobby that got out of hand, carried away,” Vesel said. “We’re dedicated to quality, not chasing the all-mighty dollars that others maybe, but we have 100 percent my eyes on everything and I insist that everything goes out the door perfect.”

Vesel does not have a retail location so customers can contact him through his website and get their meats delivered.

“If you’re nearby, we’ll deliver it right to your door. If you live out of town and work in town, I’ll meet you after work and get it in your hands,” Vesel said.

Vesel sells a couple dozen different flavors of brats along with other smoked meat products and jerky, and most of the flavors are ideas that came from friends and family.

“We make it day one, package it and freeze it day two so everything is on hand, we’ve only got 15 days to use or destroy,” Vesel said. “We just came up with a new one last week, bacon cheeseburger, which was a recommendation from my son’s coworker, and the first batch sold out in under 24 hours.”

Deer hunting season is the busiest time for The Brat Barn.

“I have venison customers come in who have an old family recipe, I’ll make it for them. They don’t have the facilities to do it and dad or grandpa might have passed away, and they loved what the used to make, so they got their hands on the recipe, they bring it in and I’ll do it for them,” Vesel said.

But for Vesel, seeing his hobby grow into a business that serves customers is what means the most.

“It’s a passion. I love and enjoy what I do and I look forward to making sausage,” Vesel said.