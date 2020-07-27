Masks Now Mandated in Superior’s Indoor Public Areas

People in places such as restaurants, bars, and retail stores are now required to make up as part of a new city-wide ordinance.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The city of Superior is now under a mask mandate as of Monday for indoor public areas.

Masks are not required for children under five or people with certain medical conditions among other exceptions.

At Keyport Liquor, employees have been wearing masks, but the store never mandated them until now.

The general manager says most people on Monday were prepared to wear a mask indoors.

“So far today we’ve had a few that are unaware which is going to happen but most everybody is receptive because it’s been going on quite a while already in other businesses so people have been receptive to it,” says Nick Casper, the general manager of Keyport Liquor.

Over at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, they have been mandating masks since June first.

They are also giving out hand sanitizer at the door for people who walk in.

One employee says she is happy the whole community is coming together with everyone wearing masks.

“I think as a whole it’s going to be easier now that everyone’s doing it cause more people will just be prepared and more understanding I think of the whole concept,” said Kendall Callery, a tour guide at the Bong Center.

The mask requirement will continue until either September 25, the city’s state of emergency ends, or if the council votes to end it.