Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Cruises into Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruised into the Twin Ports on Monday.

The Wienermobile, with the license plate “Big Bun”, is in Duluth and ready to bring some smiles.

The 27-foot hot dog on wheels is stopping in town before heading off to the rest of the central Midwest.

It will be at the Smalley Moen Memorial Car Show in Duluth on Wednesday and the Hot Doggers, or Wienermobile spokespeople, onboard are trying to book more events around the area.

One of the Hot Doggers says he loves people’s reactions to the vehicle.

“You get to just uplift people’s mood all the time you’ll see someone maybe on the side of the street they’re not having too good of the day as soon as they see the Wienermobile it’s an instant reaction of a smile and happiness cameras out,” said Zach Chatham, a Hot Dogger on board.

The Wienermobile is in town until August 10.

Locations can be found on the website here.