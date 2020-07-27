Roen Salvage Hired to Dredge Duluth-Superior Harbor

DULUTH, Minn.– Earlier today, the US Army Corps of Engineers announced who will be helping restore Minnesota Point and the Interstate Island State Wildlife Management Area.

Hired out of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin for the project, it will dredge 120,000 cubic yards of material from the navigation channel in the harbor in Duluth.

52,000 cubic yards will then be spread around the Minnesota Point to help prevent further erosion there. 68,000 cubic yards will also be spread around Interstate Island to help restore lost nesting habitats for birds.

“It’s going to rebuild the eroded shoreline and the dune habitat that’s been lost along Lake Superior and Minnesota Point. It’s going to provide habitat for threatened and endangered species,” said Melissa Bosman, Project Manager for the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The project will start at Minnesota Point this week and go until September, then finish up at Interstate Island in November.