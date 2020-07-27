Twin Ports PDC Kicks Off at Superior Ice Arena

The camp concepts are still the same, with a few tweaks to stay in line with social distancing guidelines.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Just a few months ago, we had no clue if any kind of sports would be going on this summer, much less camps. But this week, one of the most popular hockey camps in the Northland is back on the ice.

The Twin Ports Pro Development Camp returned for its fifth year in Superior. Campers were able to spend time inside and outside the rink. The camp concepts are still the same, with a few tweaks to stay in line with social distancing guidelines.

“Obviously with any type of organized sports, especially contact sports, that can be a challenge at times. So our stations are set up with this skills work that we have going on, and then utilizing the full ice with power skating and the goalie sessions beforehand allows to try to keep some sort of separability out there,” camp director Brett Olson said.

The camp features several instructors with different levels of college and pro experience, including some current and former UMD Bulldogs.

“Over the summer I know when I was a child, we did a lot of summer hockey stuff in Triple A programs. But during August, they’re usually winding down so having all these camps at this time is a perfect time for them to start developing and getting their feet under them again for the season,” said UMD forward Gabbie Hughes.

“You got four professionals on the ice and Gabbie, who is a very good college women’s player so you’re learning from a lot of good players. We just try to give little tips here and there and picking up on things so I think it’s good for the kids,” former UMD Bulldog Rob Bordson said.

The camp continues through Thursday.