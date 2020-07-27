Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, July 27

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 51,803 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning and 2 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,576 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 970,726 tests have been completed to date.

There are 45,198 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 4,961 patients have required hospitalization and 257 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 257 patients, 126 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 115

Cook: 2

Itasca: 120 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 58- 3 death

Lake: 14

St. Louis: 331 – 17 deaths

Ashland: 15

Bayfield: 18 – 1 death

Douglas: 92

Iron: 60– 1 death

Sawyer: 24

Gogebic: 51 – 1 death

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 48,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 892 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

