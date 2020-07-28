Ashland City Council Votes to Urge County to Issue Mask Mandate

City attorney says it's unclear if the city has the authority to require masks directly

ASHLAND, Wis. – The Ashland City Council is choosing not to create its own mask mandate, but is instead urging the Ashland County Health Department to require masks in places open to the public and to restrict large gatherings.

At the council meeting on Tuesday, the city attorney said it’s unclear if the city has the legal authority to require masks. That’s why the council voted unanimously to request the county issue the rule in a Public Health Order.

“I want to thank all those in the community who do wear masks appropriately,” said Ashland Mayor Deb Lewis during the meeting. “I also want to remind business owners you do have the right, whether it’s a law or not a law, to make rules about your business, and I know that more and more businesses are doing that here.”

The passed resolution will now be forwarded to the county health department.

Ashland County has 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 28th.