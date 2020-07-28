Big Grant Provides Fresh Food for Students

AURORA, Minn. – A major grant is coming to an Iron Range high school, which will lead them to eat healthier.

Essentia Health’s facility in Aurora working with collaboration with Mesaba East School District, received a more than $140,000 grant to help bring more fresh produce to the school while also teaching the students what it means to be healthy.

“Nutritional foods or mental health, we work very collaboratively with our community to serve our community needs,” said Laura Ackman, the administrator for Essentia Health Northern Pines.

After taking a community health needs assessment, two key areas the community needed help with was food access and mental health. The grant met those needs by providing fresh foods to kids in the area. The program will serve approximately 1,000 children.