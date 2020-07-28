COVID-19 Testing Begins on Iron Range

CHISOLM, Minn.– With new COVID-19 cases continuing to cause concern, St. Louis County and the Minnesota Department of Health are ramping up their testing capacity on the Iron Range.

In Chisholm, there is free community testing site now set up and the first day was a busy one.

“We’re pleased with how many people have preregistered so far. And we’re anticipating more,” said Amy Westbrook, Public Health Division Director for St. Louis County.

Free COVID-19 testing is taking place at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds in Chisolm. Anyone can be tested, even without showing symptoms. Free transportation is also available for those who need it.

Around 1,200 people pre-registered and drove through to get a minimally invasive nasal swab test on day one, with results expected to come in the next 48-72 hours.

St. Louis County Public Health Director Amy Westbrook says this mass testing will allow health officials to get a better understanding of COVID-19’s impact in the area. The goal is also to help the county’s vulnerable population and those who have limited access to healthcare providers.

“This gives our residents a good opportunity to get tested without any payment associated with it,” said Westbrook. “Without any barriers hopefully.”

State District 6A Representative Julie Sandstede helped organize the testing event. She’s proud of how the state and county health departments were able to make the mass testing happen.

“Bringing this event, this opportunity, for people, it’s theirs to either take advantage of or not,” said Sandstede. “It’s really an important and critical piece of the picture of what’s going on with COVID right now.”

Those who test positive will be contacted and will be contact traced to help reduce transmission of COVID-19. Westbrook says they expect to test more than 2,000 people on the Iron Range.

“People who are symptomatic, people who are asymptomatic, that’ll give us a good sense of what we’re looking at in our range communities. In addition to the positive cases we are getting reported through the healthcare systems,” said Westbrook.

More testing will take place at the fairgrounds on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s not required to make an appointment online but St. Louis County health officials are encouraging people to preregister online to help streamline the testing process.