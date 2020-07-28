Day Tripper of Duluth Continues Guided Tours

DULUTH, Minn. – Even with many things closed, there’s still plenty to do here in the summer. And one local business is helping customers grab a paddle or hop on a bike and explore the outdoors.

While tourism is down this summer in Duluth, Day Tripper of Duluth is still busy with customers.

“It’s definitely been a different summer. We’ve had a lot of people coming up from closer vacations; no one’s doing their really long trips and and most of our customer base is from Minneapolis as it. So a lot of people are looking to get outside,” owner of Day Tripper of Duluth Jake Boyse said.

Day Tripper of Duluth does guided tours of different outdoor activities like paddling, canoeing, hiking and mountain biking in the summer.

“So if you do a tour or a couple of tours, you can see the different areas, you can have the expertise and safety knowledge of the guides, and also try that activity and be like yeah this is something we want to do, or no let’s try something else next time,” Boyse said.

This year, the business has seen an increase in families signing up for tours.

“We’ve had a lot more families with really young kids this year. 2 year-olds going out on kayak tours is really fun to see and I think with children’s museums being closed, they’re looking for other options of things to do,” Boyse added.

Being an outdoor business, Day Tripper of Duluth didn’t have to shut down amid the pandemic, but did change some of their normal operations, like only doing one tour per day.

“Doing one kayak tour or one canoe tour, one bike tour that we take that equipment out of service after that tour, clean it really well, let it dry, do it’s thing before we take it out again in a couple of days,” Boyse said.

Whether you’re a local or making a quick trip to the Twin Ports, Day Tripper of Duluth is ready to guide visitors through the outdoors.

“It’s an easy way for a lot of people to get outside, with a relatively low investment. Once you’re out on the water, out on the trails, it’s wide open and off you go,” Boyse said.

Day Tripper of Duluth will continue to do summer guided tours until it gets too cold out and to call ahead to sign up, as there is a waitlist for many tours. To learn more, visit their website.