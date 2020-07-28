Downtown Farmers Market Continues

The downtown farmers market at Gichi-ode' Akiing Park in Duluth continued today where Northlanders were able to browse fresh produce from local farmers.

One local farmer says the growing season has been strong, helping her keep her business afloat.

“It gives me a job and I’m very happy to have work and I’m very happy that the people are helping the local farmers cause it’s important right now,” said Karen McCauley, a farmers market participant.

Produce being sold today included green onions, tomatoes, peppers, peaches and blueberries. The market is held every Tuesday from 11 to 1 on the 200 block of East Superior Street through September.