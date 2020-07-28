Drive-thru Testing Site Comes To Superior

Another testing event is scheduled in Solon Springs on Thursday.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Nearly 100 people in Douglas County have already tested positive for the Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

In response to the increasing number of cases, the county is partnering with the national guard to offer free drive-thru testing in Superior.

The event will be able to test up to five hundred people.

Anyone with any symptoms or has been in close contact with some that contracted the virus can get tested.

Testing sites in Duluth are becoming overloaded with more patients, as cases continue to rise.

County officials say adding their testing site, is an opportunity to limit the burden on other sites.

“Knowing that with all the contact tracing that we are doing with current cases, we are frequently telling to go get tested. Those numbers of people requesting tests have definitely increased,” said Kathy Ronchi, health officer for the Douglas County Department of Health.

The free drive-thru testing event takes place at Superior Middle School starting at 2 p.m on Wednesday.

Individuals looking to get tested are encouraged to register on the COVID-19 testing app through the Wisconsin Department of Health.

