Former UMD Captain Zoe Hickel to Join Ohio State Coaching Staff

After her time with the Bulldogs, which saw her captain the team for two years, Hickel played professionally in the United States, Canada and Sweden.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Former UMD women’s hockey standout Zoe Hickel will be seeing her alma mater very soon.

Hickel has joined the coaching staff for fellow WCHA foe Ohio State University. After her time with the Bulldogs, which saw her captain the team for two years, Hickel played professionally in the United States, Canada and Sweden. She also played in two World Championships with Team USA, winning gold at both.