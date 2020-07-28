Injured Female Rescued From Island on Kettle River

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says a female was rescued Tuesday morning after breaking her leg on an island on the Kettle River.

Pine County 911 says they received a call around 7:40 a.m. of an injured female stuck on an island between Sandstone and Hinckley.

Pine County deputies, MN DNR, Hinckley Fire, and Essentia Ambulance responded to the area but due to difficult access, the Minnesota State Patrol MART Team was requested to assist the female.

Ground rescue personnel was able to gain access to the river and kayak to the female to administer first aid.

The female was later transported to an area hospital for treatment.