Local Campgrounds Busy This Summer

All sites are full at Buffalo Valley Campground

MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Local campgrounds are having what could be their busiest summer ever.

One campground manager tells us it’s tough to get a site between Duluth and Canada.

All 130 campsites are full at Buffalo Valley Campground. Manager Darrell Eckenberg says weekend sites are filling up weeks in advance.

“My phone doesn’t stop ringing now. It starts at 7:00 in the morning and, right now, I’m full for this weekend and my phone will keep ringing now until Friday,” said Eckenberg.

Campers, RVs, and tents line both sides of the campground in Midway Township.

People want to get out of cities and into the outdoors as COVID-19 case numbers rise in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“People are afraid to travel. They’re afraid to go anywhere else,” said Eckenberg. “If they’re in Minnesota, they’re staying here in Minnesota.”

The manager tells us sites are big enough for guests to socially distance away from other groups.

He says everything has been inspected by the state and that he and his staff are working to make everybody feel comfortable.

Buffalo Valley is in the process of adding dozens more campsites in the future.