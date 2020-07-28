Local Colleges Prep for Fall Semester

As we get closer to fall, Northland colleges are preparing to reopen their campuses for in-person classes. In particular, UMD is prepping for students to arrive.

If you take a look around the UMD campus, you’ll find people getting ready for the new semester, whether it be on the grounds or at the food court.

Some are busy working outside, trying to make sure everything looks extra special for students. The sod crew helps take care of the grass around UMD, getting the new seed watered while tearing out some of the old mulch.

“We also want to keep it looking nice and have an inviting place where students can call home, and other people can look at and say, that’s a nice campus,” said Cory Schwieder, a student with the summer grounds crew. “It’s functioning. It’s going well.”

Inside, workers are making sure safety is the number one priority for students looking to dine-in. The UMD food court now has plexiglass installed in many places including around cashiers. there will be limited seating available with tables spread apart along with a designated entrance and exit.

Students will also be encouraged to keep cell phones in their pockets or bags until they are seated. School leaders say they’re preparing in these ways because they care about those on campus.

“We want our guests and our staff to know that they’re safe” said Kristin Trelstad, the marketing and communications professional for UMD dining services. “We want them to know that we care about them. We care about our campus community.”

Classes are scheduled to start at UMD on August 31st. The plan is for those to be in-person, online or a hybrid of the two.