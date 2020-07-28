Minnesotans Receiving Mysterious Packets of Seeds From China

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced they’ve had multiple reports of residents receiving unsolicited packages of seeds appearing to come from China.

“We’re uncertain what these seeds may be and why people are receiving these unsolicited packages,” said Denise Thiede, MDA’s Seed Unit Supervisor. “Until we know more, we encourage people to contact us because of the risk they may pose to Minnesota agriculture and our natural landscapes.”

Agriculture officials in other states including Louisiana, Utah, Virginia, and Washington are reporting similar situations.

MDA advises Minnesotans should not plant the seeds.

You’re encouraged to contact MDA immediately.

What to do if you receive a package of unsolicited seeds:

Do not throw away the package or its contents.

Do not plant the seeds.

Contact Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us and provide your name, contact information, and the date the package was received.

Officials will coordinate shipping the packaging and contents to the MDA Seed Program.

The MDA is working with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance Program on identification and destruction of the seeds.