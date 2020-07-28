Skaters Shred at Superior Skate Park

Skate park open every day until 10 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Skaters are having a blast at the Superior Skate Park on Hammond Avenue.

Skateboards, scooters, and bikes whizz by each other on the pavement.

Kids and adults perform jumps and tricks on the ramps and pipes there.

One skateboarder we talked to says he goes to the park every day.

“I just like it because it’s an independent sport, no rules, no one here can tell me nothing except myself,” said skateboarder Jack Banks. “All ages, all shapes, all sizes, everyone’s welcome.”

The city strongly recommends wearing protective gear while skating.