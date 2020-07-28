St. Louis County Board Approves Costco Tax Break

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Board unanimously approved a $ 650,000 tax break on Tuesday for the new Costco store.

This comes after the Duluth city council also unanimously approved a tax abatement last week of 1.3 million.

The company plans to build the store on the corner of Arrowhead and Haines roads.

The tax breaks will be spread over a ten year period and will cover infrastructure improvements and site development expenses.

The Costco is estimated to add 200 jobs to the area. The retailer’s proposed store would be 160,000 square feet with more than 700 parking spaces.

Construction for the Costco project is expected to begin this fall and should be completed by fall 2021.