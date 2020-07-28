Superior, Solon Springs COVID-19 Testing Sites Available This Week

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Douglas County has partnered with the National Guard to hold two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites this week in Superior and Solon Springs.

The Superior testing site will be available Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Superior Middle School located at 3626 Hammond Avenue.

The Solon Springs testing site will be available on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Solon Springs Community Center located at 11523 S. Business 53.

Any Wisconsin resident five years and older with any of the following symptoms are eligible for nasal swab testing: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, or muscle aches.

Pre-registration is advised but not mandatory.

You can pre-register by visiting register.covidconnect.wi.gov.