Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, July 28

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 52,281 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 4 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,580 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 979,988 tests have been completed to date.

There are 45,987 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,028 patients have required hospitalization and 294 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 294 patients, 138 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 115

Cook: 2

Itasca: 121 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 60- 3 death

Lake: 14

St. Louis: 332 – 18 deaths

Ashland: 15

Bayfield: 19 – 1 death

Douglas: 92

Iron: 62– 1 death

Sawyer: 25

Gogebic: 56 – 1 death

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 49,417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 893 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

