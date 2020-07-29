Canal Bark Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. – Canal Bark is celebrating its fifth year in business with a Barkiversary this week.

The business is giving away prizes and doing some fun giveaways through its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Certificates for services, toys and dog things are some of the prizes being given away.

“We’re just so thankful to everyone who’ss supported us over the years,” said Andrea Schokker, the owner of Canal Bark. “A lot of local businesses who we’ve teamed with. It’s such a great community.”

Owners do say there has been a decrease with regards to the number of dogs at the daycare since the pandemic started.