Canal Park Grandma’s Saloon & Grill, Little Angie’s to Temporarily Close After Employees Test Positive for COVID

DULUTH, Minn. – Two Canal Park restaurants will be temporarily closing due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Grandma’s Saloon & Grill in Canal Park announced on Wednesday that a second employee at the restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19 and an employee has now tested positive at the Little Angie’s restaurant as well.

The announcement was made on the Grandma’s Saloon Facebook page saying:

“We have discovered a second positive test for COVID 19 at Grandmas Saloon and Grill in Canal Park. We feel it is the best practice to temporarily close the entire restaurant and we will be asking all employees who have had close contact with this employee to self-quarantine at the direction of the Minnesota Department of Health. Furthermore, we also had one individual test positive for COVID 19 at Little Angie’s Cantina in Canal Park. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are also going to temporarily close that restaurant as well.”

According to the recent post, the employee at Grandma’s Saloon & Grill has not worked since July 21 and the employee at Little Angie’s has not worked since July 22.

Grandma’s Saloon announced last week that they would be temporarily closing their downstairs restaurant and kitchen due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, but had planned to keep the upstairs Pub & Patio open for guests.

Both restaurants say they will be taking this time to thoroughly clean and sanitize their facilities and they will continue to be vigilant with proper sanitation practices moving forward.