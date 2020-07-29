City of Duluth Working to Resolve Water Pressure Issue in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – UPDATE: The City of Duluth says the low water pressure issue affecting residents in West Duluth Wednesday has been resolved.

The city said in a recent press release, “The City of Duluth was able to locate a valve that had partially closed due to maintenance being done in another section of the water system. The valve has been attributed to the low to no water pressure that was experienced in West Duluth neighborhoods this morning.”

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth says they are currently working to resolve a water pressure issue affecting multiple neighborhoods in West Duluth.

According to a recent press release, the city says they are receiving a high volume of calls from residents that say they have low or no water pressure.

The neighborhoods affected include Riverside, Spirit Valley, Morgan Park, and Norton Park.

The city did not provide an estimate of when they believe the issue will be resolved.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.