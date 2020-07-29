DECC, DAHA to Host Viewing Party at Amsoil Arena for Wild Playoff Games

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC and the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association are planning to host a drive-in viewing party at the Amsoil Arena parking lot for the first two games of the Wild-Canucks series.

Tickets are 15 dollars per vehicle and can be purchased ahead of time at DuluthHockey.com. The lot will be opened 90 minutes before puck drop and the spots are first come, first serve.