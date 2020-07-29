Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing in Superior After Weekend of Two Large Public Events

Douglas County officials say despite safety precautions at Bowfest and Head of the Lakes Fair, testing should be done in the virus incubation period.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- After a weekend of two large public events in Superior, Douglas County Health Officials and the Wisconsin National Guard teamed up to administer free drive-thru COVID-19 tests Wednesday at Superior Middle School.

500 coronavirus tests were available in the parking lot of the Middle School. Douglas County Health Officials say before the site even began testing, 75 cars were already lined up, waiting.

The tests were available to Wisconsin residents or people who work in Wisconsin.

Officials say they felt testing was needed after people gathered at this weekend’s two large public events: Bowfest and Head of the Lakes Fair. Both were planned in collaboration with the county.

“Their goal was really to reduce risk but people, anytime you’re gathering in a large crowd you’re increasing risk,” said Kathy Ronchi, Health Officer with the County Health Department.

“So while they did everything they were asked to do, it still was a large group gathering together and I wanted to be sure within this incubation period that testing was available just in case,” she said.

People could either pre-register online or drive up if tests were still available.

500 more tests will be available Thursday at the Solon Springs Community Center from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or until they run out.

According to Ronchi, after Thursday there will be no testing sites in Douglas County for a while as the National Guard’s order is expiring soon.

Anyone in Douglas County who wishes to be tested then must do so at a site in Duluth. The results will be available in Wisconsin immediately through the state’s communicable disease reporting system.