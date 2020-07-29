Local Veterinarians Warn Pet Owners of Hot Vehicle Dangers

Vets Say Even on a Mild Summer Day, Vehicles Can Reach Deadly Temperatures in a Matter of Minutes

DULUTH, Minn. – As the dog days of summer set in, local veterinarians and animal control remind pet owners to think twice before leaving your animal in any vehicle.

Animals can quickly suffer from heatstroke or suffocation when left in a vehicle for a short amount of time.

Lindsay Neimi, medical manager at Animal Allies Humane Society, says heatstroke or suffocation can happen within minutes on a warm day even with windows cracked.

Temperatures often reach well over 120 degrees in a short amount of time.

“It just happens so fast, it’s like a microwave in your vehicle,” said Neimi. “We want to encourage pet owners to leave animals at home, or have someone stay in the vehicle with the animal and air conditioning on to avoid any medical emergencies.”

According to The Humane Society of The United States, signs of distress include heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid pulse, unsteadiness, staggering walk, vomiting, deep red or purple tongue.

If you come across an animal left unattended in a vehicle, you’re encouraged to take down the make/model and license plate number.

Then take the information into the nearby store and have an employee do a page over the store intercom.

If this is not an option at your location, contact animal control or the local police department immediately.

If animal owners are wondering if their pet is suffering from heatstroke or suffocation, Neimi says to take action right away.

“It’s always better to be safe than sorry, so you should put in a call or take a visit to the vet to get your animal checked out,” said Neimi. “If it’s too hot for humans, it’s too hot for pets.”

She suggests purchasing a kiddie pool to help your pets stay cool in the summer months.