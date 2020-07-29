New Mask Reduces Ear Sensitivity

DULUTH, Minn. – One local Duluth business has started carrying masks that can be attached to a headband instead of your ear, which is expected to reduce ear sensitivity.

Management from Duluth Studio Market on 45th ave. East says the product is meant to fit anyone comfortably.

“We have a lot of different kinds of masks here because with the mask mandate, people are going out and wearing them,” said Sara Rochel, the inventory manager of the business. “Everybody kind of has a different, different face shape, things like that. Some people don’t mind have the mask behind their ears some people prefer it.”

The store sells everything from unisex masks to those for kids while also having ones that are patterned and in solid colors.