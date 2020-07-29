New Music Video for Census Efforts

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has partnered with DanSan Creative to have a group of local artists write and produce a music video to bring attention to the census.

To fund the project, the city of Duluth applied for a $5000 grant through the state while asking local artists to get involved in the project.

Those artists tell us that the importance of being involved considering how important the census is.

“We really especially this year need to be involved so that we’re counted, so that we understand where we are and who we are that comprise the United States,” said Lyz Jaakola, a local artist who participated in the music video.

The song, called “Let it Shine,” is sung in English, Spanish and Ojibwa and showcases instruments as well as a vocal variety of community members.

A city spokesperson added they hope this video increases census participation from people of all different backgrounds.

“We’re really excited to launch that video today to be able to share it with the public and to have more people find out about how the census helps our community and also to hopefully help increase our response rates,” said Kate Van Daele, the public informations officer for the City of Duluth.

Each community receives a certain amount of funding because of the responses of the census, providing funding for places like hospitals and playgrounds.

Census workers will begin going to doors again on August 11th with the deadline for responding on October 31st.