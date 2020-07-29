Proctor Football Team Staying Positive with Annual Mini-Camp

This week, the Rails are taking part in their non-contact mini-camp with no tackling or bringing players to the ground.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Next week, the Minnesota State High School League will be giving their latest update on the status of the fall sports season. And even with that dark cloud overhead, the Proctor football team is continuing their offseason program with business as usual.

This week, the Rails are taking part in their non-contact mini-camp with no tackling or bringing players to the ground. And although the camp is mostly the same as it has always been, this year has a few changes.

“We’re just being more conscious of some of the drills that we’re doing with the pad-holding. We’re trying to do it where either one kid just holds the pad for this drill, then we’ll switch the pad out. Coaches are holding the pads more and stuff like that, versus in the past maybe you hold the pad and then you give it to the next guy. Just little things like that, but it’s always been a no-contact,-tackle type of camp for us anyways,” head coach Derek Parendo said.

But next week’s announcement still brings an uneasy feeling for the Rails, who are trying to stay positive about an on-time start to the football season.

“If the season happens or not, just go on as if it is going to happen. There’s not going to be any harm if the season doesn’t happen. But if it does, all this work is just going to help,” said senior Alex McPhee.

“Usually you’d have some nice excitement and anticipation, and there’s none of that. It’s like ‘Well, we get to play today, but we don’t know about tomorrow.’ We understand that literally tomorrow, there could be an order coming from the governor of ‘don’t leave your house’ or something of that nature. We keep telling them we are planning on playing football August 17th here at 8 o’clock in the morning,” Parendo said.