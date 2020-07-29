Return to the Pros Up In The Air for Duluth Native Rob Bordson

The former UMD Bulldog added that he's been training at Amsoil Arena to keep himself in shape for a possible return to the pros.

DULUTH, Minn. – Before the pandemic hit, Duluth native Rob Bordson was in Finland, getting ready for a playoff run with his current hockey team. But then COVID-19 happened, forcing the Duluth Marshall alum to go back home. And now, his 10-year pro career is up in the air with more questions than answers.

“They kind of put on a freeze I think on a lot of the leagues over there for signings. I think they’re still trying to figure out logistics, what type of sponsor money teams are going to get and are they going to be able to have fans. I guess they have to make a decision on how much revenue they’re going to bring in to pay their players. I think there’s a lot that goes into it than just ‘hey now we can start signing guys,” Bordson said.

“I got on the ice with some of the UMD guys and other college/pro guys in the area for the first time just last week. Now that we can kind of get on the ice and be able to use Amsoil to train, it’s nice for us. I’ll be here for a little bit. I could sign next week. It could be a month. I don’t know so it’s kind of indefinite,” said Bordson.

The pandemic also impacted Bordson’s personal life as he was supposed to get married this year. But now it’s postponed to 2021.