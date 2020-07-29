Sir Benedicts Tavern Temporarily Closed due to ‘Team Member Illness’

DULUTH, Minn. – Sir Benedicts Tavern on the Lake announced on their Facebook page Tuesday that they have decided to temporarily close due to a “team member illness.”

The restaurant wrote, “Out of an abundance of caution Sir Ben’s will be temporarily closed due to a team member illness. Our team has always had the health and safety of our customers and ourselves as priority number one. We will take this time to allow our team to self-monitor and get tested as needed.”

According to an additional post by the restaurant, the ill team member is still waiting on COVID-19 test results but they “did not want to take any chances with our team and customer’s health.”

The restaurant says during the temporary closure they will be conducting a deep clean of the facility.

On Wednesday, Grandma’s Saloon & Grill in Canal Park and Little Angie’s also announced they will be temporarily shutting down due to employee’s testing positive for COVID-19.