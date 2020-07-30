Backpack Fundraiser Falling Short of Goal

DULUTH, Minn. – One local food shelf is in need of more backpacks to meet its fundraising goal.

Every year, CHUM puts together backpacks to distribute to students who need the supplies, giving them the tools they need before the start of the school year.

CHUM is currently 1,000 backpacks short of its goal of 1,400.

“If you’re doing homework at your kitchen table or if you’re doing homework at your school desk, you’re both going to need pencils, you’re still going to need your markers, you’re going to need your crayons and your rules and your glue,” said Scott Van Daele, the director of distributive services at CHUM.

Because of the pandemic, CHUM is not accepting any supplies but is instead asking the public to go online and purchase backpacks and supplies on their website.