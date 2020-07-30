D3 Athletic Directors React to UMAC’s Decision on Fall Sports

DULUTH, Minn. – The Upper Midwest Athletic Association has been one of the last Division III conferences to announce their plans for the upcoming fall sports season. And the UMAC has decided to move high risk sports like football, volleyball and soccer to the spring. We spoke with the three local UMAC athletic directors: UW-Superior’s Nick Bursik, St. Scholastica’s Franco Bari and Northland College’s Seamus Gregory, to get their reaction to the announcement.

For the full statement from the UMAC, click here.