Denfeld Football Team Help Build Local Playground

The Hunters are helping out with a playground that will be built right outside the former St. Anthony church.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld football team are teaming up with New Hope for Families to help build a playground outside of the former St. Anthony church.

The work replaces their usual morning workouts. But it’s all about giving back to a community that supports them when they hit the field on Friday nights.

“They’re football players. They love being on the field. They love practicing. But they know that our core values represent being out in the community and doing good for the community. We want to be positive members of the community. We want to serve the community and so they know that this is super important to our culture,” head coach Erik Lofald said.

“The children that are actually in our foster home right now knew that these guys were coming today. And they were so excited that a whole football team was going to come and help us get the playground ready. It’s such a good example,” New Hope for Families director Therese Gruba said.

If you would like to help the cause, click here.