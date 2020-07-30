Duluth Shop Sees Decline in Business, Attributes Dip to Less Tourism

Yarn Harbor says, despite lower sales numbers, people are still knitting in pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – The pandemic has been tough on small businesses across the region.

One local shop in Duluth says business has been slower than usual since it reopened to in-person shopping.

Summer is usually the slower season for Yarn Harbor on East Superior Street in Lakeside. But, according to the owner, the store usually gets more tourists stopping in.

Despite slower sales, she says people have kept knitting during the pandemic and that project kits have been especially popular.

“People definitely are more project-orientated shopping, they’re coming in for a specific project more than just lollygagging,” said Yarn Harbor owner Kathy Thomas.

Yarn Harbor will soon offer classes online.

Thomas is planning a learn-to-knit class and courses for more experienced knitters to make sweaters and shawls.