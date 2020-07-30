Governor Walz Announces Localized Return-to-School Plan with Option for Families to Keep Students Home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota state officials on Thursday unveiled a plan to reopen schools this fall that gives districts some flexibility to toggle between in-person and online learning, but reserves the right for the state to step in if the coronavirus gets out of control.

Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged the importance of schools and the value of in-person learning but said the state’s top priority is safety. Districts will work with the state Health and Education departments to determine whether to use in-person instruction, online learning, or a hybrid model and will have the ability to become more or less restrictive depending on the virus.

“As a classroom teacher for more than 20 years and a parent of a child in public schools, I am committed to providing a world-class education to our students while keeping them and their teachers safe,” said Governor Walz. “With this approach, we are pairing the knowledge and data from our Departments of Health and Education with the expertise of our local school districts to make the best decisions for our students across the state.”

The plan requires both public schools and charter schools to allow students and teachers to choose remote learning no matter what model the district chooses.

“We know that families, teachers, and students are juggling competing concerns as we approach ‘back to school’ this fall,” said Lt. Governor Flanagan. “While some are eager to be back in the classroom, others have very real concerns about health and safety. That’s why the Safe Learning Plan sets the guidelines for how safely a school can reopen, based on regional data and the expertise of public health leaders and local administrators, while still allowing families, teachers, and staff to make the decision to stay home.”

Republicans and some school officials had pressed Walz to leave reopening plans up to individual districts, arguing that local administrators know best how to protect students.

Governor Walz is investing over $430 million in federal funding to help schools, educators, students, and families through this uncertain time. Funding comes from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief, Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief, and the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Walz provided $180 million through the summer to improve distance learning and fund summer learning programs. Today the Governor announced an additional $250 million of support that will:

Provide face coverings for every student, educator, and staff member;

Deploy a comprehensive COVID testing plan for educators and staff members;

Help cover operational costs, like cleaning supplies, transportation, technology needs, and Wi-Fi access;

Boost student, family, and educator support, like digital navigation training, tutors, translation services, mental health support, and professional development.

The guidance comes as coronavirus cases have been moving upward in some parts of the state. Minnesota reported 745 new cases on Thursday — slightly higher than the seven-day average — and five new deaths. State officials have warned of rising hospitalizations, but that number dipped slightly in Thursday’s data.

State health and education officials last month asked school districts to prepare for three scenarios: in-person learning for all students, distance learning as in the spring, or a hybrid learning scenario with social distancing and capacity limits.