Halvor Lines Speedway Cancels All Remaining Events

According to their Facebook page, the board will meet next week to discuss the financial feasibility of having any events this year.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Halvor Lines Speedway announced this week that all upcoming events are currently cancelled until further notice.

According to their Facebook page, the board will meet next week to discuss the financial feasibility of having any events this year. The speedway had seven events remaining on their schedule through September 3rd.