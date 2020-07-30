Local Tortoise Finds Way Back Home

DULUTH, Minn. – A longtime Duluth family pet was lost but is now found after 33 days of being on the loose, and it’s not the first time this pet has been gone for an extended time only to eventually return home.

This special tortoise enjoys making strides across the Northland.

Flash is estimated to be around 10 to 15 years old. He was finally found recently in Chester Bowl after being lost for a little more than a month.

The active pet went missing after the owners lost track of him while doing some work in the yard.

They thought he was hiding under some plants, but he was gone.

“We started looking for him and couldn’t find him,” said Barbara Saiki, the mother of the owner of Flash. “And looked and looked up and down the neighborhood. Everybody knows him.”

This isn’t the first time Flash has been lost. Two years ago, he was found by the St. Louis River after a lengthy trip away from home.

This time around, Flash was gone for 33 days before a runner came across him in Chester Bowl. The runner’s friend knew about Saiki’s lost tortoise and urged her to call the owners.

Tortoises are usually slow travelers, but not Flash.

“They are not,” said Saiki. “It can be gone, you can see him here and all of a sudden, he’ll be way up in the yard so he moves pretty fast.”

Both the tortoise and the owners are happy to have Flash back at home.