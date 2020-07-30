Northland Businesses Partner to Help Those in Need

Three Northland business have come together to support those who are struggling.

Java Moose in Grand Marais, Fika Coffee in Lutsen and Hoaglund Design have partnered together to create a coffee called Sisu.

10 dollars from each bag of coffee will support the livelihoods of people in Cook County.

The project started because in the spring, a number of tragedies hit the community, including teen suicides, fires in Grand Marais and the impacts of COVID-19.

“I think as human beings who care about each other, we just want to reach out and support people that we care about a lot,” said Hanah Hoaglund, the owner and designer at Hoaglund Design. “And the three of our businesses care deeply about the people in our community.”

