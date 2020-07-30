Reopening Of Attractions Brings Hope For Douglas County Tourism

SUPERIOR, Wis. – More local attractions in Douglas County are beginning to reopen with precautions in place.

This may be building more confidence in the future of the tourism industry.

Tourism contributes a significant amount of revenue for Douglas County.

Reopening attractions is another way of bringing back hope to an industry being hit hard by the global pandemic.

The superior Public Museums were recently awarded a $3,000 grant from the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

The funding covered the expenses needed to reopen both Fairlawn Mansion and the S S Meteor to bring them up to COVID-19 safety standards.

The financial assistance was not only crucial for the reopening process, but it also helps highlight the importance of investing in local attractions during the pandemic.

“We consider ourselves to be a part of the arts. The arts a lot of times, during this pandemic, are not considered essential. Its something people do for entertainment. You don’t think about how much we are affected when we do close to the public,” said Megan Meyer, executive director of Superior Public Museums.

Fairlawn Mansion and the S S Meteor are some of the many attractions that draw in not only tourists, but also local citizens.

As restrictions are being loosened, tourism in Douglas County is beginning to go up.

The president of the Superior, Douglas County Chamber of Commerce believes in these trying times, it is becoming even more clear how valuable tourism can be.

“It does play a factor. it does have local impact. We think ultimately it will bring more support for local businesses and increased awareness of the role this industry plays,” said Taylor Pedersen.

In 2019, visitors to Douglas County spent more than $100 million.

Both Fairlawn Mansion and the SS Meteor are now open for tours, but by appointment only.