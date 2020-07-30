Senator Amy Klobuchar Introduces Bill To Save Independent Live Music Venues

About 90% of venue owners in the nation have reported they are at risk of closing without extra financial support.

MINNESOTA – Independent live music and entertainment venues across the nation are continuing to feel the devastating effects of the global pandemic.

As a result, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Texas Senator John Cornyn are introducing a bill to help keep those venues from going under.

The Saving Our Stages Act would help provide small business grants to those independent organizations impacted by COVID-19.

The grants will offer financial assistance for up to six months the money can be used in fund a variety of expenses like paying employees, rent, or to buy personal protective equipment.

“Its more than just culture, it’s also about the economy. Its one of our biggest exports when it comes music in America. There is nothing like American music when it comes to making the world learn about America, like America and also buy things in America. Therefore, we don’t want these venues to go away,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar.

The Saving Our Stages act would require the allocation of $10 billion.