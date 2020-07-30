Summer Harvest Provides Perfect Ingredients for Garden Vegetable Stir Fry

Cooking Connection: Garden Vegetable Stir Fry with Noodles

DULUTH, Minn. – Gardens offer ample amounts of fresh ingredients throughout the summer months, but it can be difficult to come up with the perfect recipes to help use up your entire harvest.

This is a classic, “you don’t need a recipe dish.”

Vary the vegetables and add a protein on the side.

Chef Arlene Coco says you can even use a store-bought peanut sauce and pre-prepped stir fry veggies from the produce department in a pinch.

Garden Vegetable Stir Fry with Noodles Recipe

Serving size: 8

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon garlic chopped

1/2 each large onions

1/2 each fresh green or red pepper sliced

1 cup carrots sliced

5 cups vegetable stock

1 pound spaghetti, dry

1 cup peanut sauce

2 cups pea pods

2 cups kale stemmed and sliced thin

1/2 bunch green onions sliced

Directions:

Step One – In a large, shallow pan, heat over medium heat and add sesame oil. When the oil is hot, add garlic, onions, peppers, carrots, and saute until soft about 3 minutes.

Step Two – Add 5 cups of vegetable stock to the mixture and stir to mix well.

Step Three – Break spaghetti in half and add to stock, cook for 9 minutes, stirring to keep the pasta from sticking together. The liquid will evaporate and create a silky, smooth sauce.

Step Four – When all stock is absorbed and pasta is al dente, add pea pods, peanut sauce, and kale and stir into mixture until cooked. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of sesame oil, sprinkle green onions on pasta and serve.

