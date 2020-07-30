UMAC Moves Football, Volleyball, Soccer to Spring Season

ST. PAUL, Minn. – For the past few weeks, several Division III conferences announced their plans for the upcoming fall sports season, with many deciding against hosting competition. The UMAC is the latest domino to fall.

The conference announced Thursday that high-risk sports, including football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer, will be moved to the spring. The statement also says that schools will remain focused on providing meaningful experiences for student-athletes, including practices, small group training and skill development.

Non-conference competition in the fall for those high-risk sports will be left up to the schools if they want to pursue those opportunities. As for the low- and medium-risk sports of golf and cross country, competition will be allowed but only within the conference.

