Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, July 30

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 53,692 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 5 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,594 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,007,882 tests have been completed to date.

There are 46,965 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,112 patients have required hospitalization and 298 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 298 patients, 141 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 120

Cook: 2

Itasca: 123 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 66 – 3 death

Lake: 14

St. Louis: 366 – 18 deaths

Ashland: 15

Bayfield: 19 – 1 death

Douglas: 102

Iron: 68 – 1 death

Sawyer: 27

Gogebic: 61 – 1 death

As of Thursday afternoon, Wisconsin health officials reported 51,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 911 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

