Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Issues Statewide Mask Mandate

SOLON SPRINGS, Wis.– As Wisconsin records another day of over 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Governor Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate as cases continue to rise.

This comes as cities and counties across the state have been setting up mandates themselves.

Governor Evers declared a new public health emergency in Wisconsin for the first time since May, expanding a mask requirement for the entire state.

“We find ourselves in a completely different situation than one we were in just a few months ago,” said Evers.

The mask mandate will begin Saturday and will run until September 28.

Starting this weekend, everyone ages 5 and up will need to mask up in all indoor spaces. They will also need to have a mask on in outdoor bars and restaurants when not eating or drinking. They are also encouraging mask wearing outside when social distancing isn’t possible.

Those who violate the order could be subject to a fine of $200.

“The science and public health experts are telling us that face coverings and masks can save lives,” said Evers. “My mask protects you, your mask protects me. And our masks work best when we both wear them together.”

Evers says businesses across the state have largely been doing a good job putting up guidelines to keep customers and staff healthy.

One of those establishments is soft pines resort in solon springs. Owner Dianna Rosenstiel says she doesn’t expect much to change at her business.

“I don’t think it’s going to change some of them,” said Rosenstiel. “It’s probably just basically maybe up for grabs, some will, some won’t.”

Tourism has been down this summer but she’s still seeing a good mix of locals and tourists, mainly through carryout orders.

Only 27 people are allowed in at a time in a space that can seat over 100 people. She says customers have been doing their part and she doesn’t expect that to change.

“Most of the customers i have coming in here are very cautious,” said Rosenstiel. “So they probably will follow it pretty well. Those that don’t want to wear them, I guess they won’t be able to get in anywhere.”

Paul Banks of Paul’s Pour House in Solon Springs says he’s concerned about the impact the new order could have on his business. Carryout has been doing well but he’s worried the mandate will hurt the bar side of his establishment.

“Usually they come in and buy three drinks and eat. It has affected still,” said banks. “It’s just starting to recover right now and I think this is going to be crushing.”

There are exemptions from the mask mandate for those with health conditions or disabilities.